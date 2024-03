Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

It’s expected Russell Wilson will be the Pittsburgh Steelers’ starting quarterback entering the 2024 season, even with the trade for Justin Fields.

But one NFL executive doesn’t believe the organization is going with him no matter what.

During an appearance on "NFL Live," ESPN’s Adam Schefter talked about Wilson and the $1.12 million veteran minimum contract he signed with Pittsburgh following his release from the Denver Broncos. After making some calls around the league, he found that at least one executive felt that the Steelers could release him if outplayed in training camp.

"There’s no commitment, obligation, loyalty to any of these guys," Schefter said. "They didn’t pay much for either one of them. I even had an executive say if Justin Fields outplayed him, Russell Wilson, during training camp, they could see them moving on from him before the season."

The reason the Steelers have such a small price tag for Wilson is due to the Broncos needing to pay him $38 million this season despite no longer being on the team.

As for Fields, the Steelers only needed to send the Chicago Bears a conditional 2025 sixth-round pick for the 11th overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft.

"Very little investment," Schefter added. " . . . They have the luxury of letting this play out during camp and doing whatever is best for that football team."

The 35-year-old Wilson was looking for a starting job this offseason when the Broncos made their intentions known, with visits to the New York Giants and one scheduled for the Las Vegas Raiders on his itinerary before joining the Steelers.

When Kenny Pickett was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles by the Steelers, it all but solidified Wilson’s role for next season. But a wrinkle came when Fields joined the group, at least for some.

But the competition isn’t fazing Wilson, who welcomed Fields on his X account when the trade went down.

"Let’s get it @justinfields! QB room bout to be [fire emojis]," Wilson posted.

Wilson obviously has the pedigree to win, compared to Fields. The Super Bowl-champion quarterback is a nine-time Pro Bowler who owns a 115-72-1 record in the regular season.

Fields, on the other hand, is 10-28 over his three years in the NFL thus far after going 5-8 in 13 games in 2023 for the Bears.

