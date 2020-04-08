NFL Draft will serve as virtual fundraiser benefiting six charities battling the coronavirus pandemic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Millions of sports fans will tune in to the 2020 NFL Draft when it begins on April 23, which is why the NFL will use the event as a platform to help raise money to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, the NFL announced that it will set up a “draft-a-thon” to raise money for six charities that are working to offer relief for those impacted by the ongoing pandemic.

FORMER TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS QB JAMEIS WINSTON HELPS LAUNCH COVID-19 HOTLINE

Fans will be able to donate during all three days of the NFL Draft.

The six charities that the “draft-a-thon” will benefit include the American Red Cross, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) Foundation’s All of Us: Coronavirus Combat Campaign, Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund, Meals on Wheels' COVID-19 Response Fund, the Salvation Army and the United Way’s COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Despite all of the controversy surrounding whether or not the league should follow through with the virtual draft, the NFL is using its stage for a good cause to help "deliver relief to millions in need," it said.