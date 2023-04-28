Expand / Collapse search
NFL Draft analyst faces prickly response over so-called ‘insensitive proverb’

Louis Riddick was on air during the 2023 NFL Draft

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

ESPN analyst Louis Riddick was called out for a comment he made during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, with quite a few on social media wondering why there was outrage at all. 

The Arizona Cardinals selected Ohio State offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. with the sixth-overall pick, with Riddick saying the Cardinals organization needed "chiefs on their team. Not Indians. Chiefs."

Louis Riddick during a regular season NFL game

ESPN Monday Night Football Studio Analysts Louis Riddick during the NFL regular season football game between the Cleveland Browns and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. (Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The phrase caught the attention of Sports Illustrated, which wrote about the "awkward turn of phrase insensitive to Native Americans." 

While some social media users took offense to Riddick's statement, many commentators did not appear to understand the outrage, with most of the replies to the tweet expressing confusion. 

"Kansas City team name is the Chiefs still," wrote one Twitter user. 

"Oh God!!! Stop the presses!!!" wrote another. 

As of Friday morning, Riddick had not commented on his statement. 

Louis Riddick looks on prior to an NFL game

ESPN Monday Night Football announcer Louis Riddick looks on prior to the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on Jan. 8, 2022 in Philadelphia. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The first round of the NFL Draft was filled with a decent amount of surprises, with two running backs selected with the first 12 picks and Kentucky quarterback Will Levis dropping out of the first round completely. 

Levis was widely expected to be a high selection, with many predicting the Kentucky product would wind up in Indianapolis. 

However, Levis remained in the green room all evening, along with three other players invited to the draft. 

Will Levis on the red carpet

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis poses for a photo on the NFL Draft Red Carpet before the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri, April 27, 2023. (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Alabama defensive back Brian Branch, Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. and Georgia Tech defensive end Keion White will all have to wait until Friday to hear their names called. 

The second and third rounds of the NFL Draft will take place Friday in Kansas City, Missouri. 

