NFL defensive back Eric Reid seeks new CBA vote over alleged differences in finalized agreement

NFL defensive back Eric Reid’s lawyers sent a memo to the NFL Players’ Association on Monday demanding a new vote on the collective bargaining agreement over the differences between the deal the players agreed upon and the final version.

Reid, who was recently released by the Carolina Panthers, tweeted there was a difference between the CBA the players agreed upon and the one that was posted on the union’s website. He cited the change made for disabled NFL players and their families is grounds for a new vote.

“My lawyers @meiselasb and @markgeragos sent a letter to the @NFLPA and @DeSmithNFLPA this morning demanding answers why language in CBA was changed after vote and demanding a new vote and investigation. Read the letter and compare CBA we voted on vs. CBA posted on NFLPA website,” Reid tweeted.

“The change in CBA language after the vote, even if it were minor, is a big deal and grounds for invalidation. But here the change has a major and direct impact on hundreds MORE disabled players and their families. Investigate. Invalidate.”

The players agreed on the proposed deal on March 5 and the finalized version was dated March 15. The deal was narrowly passed, 1,019 to 959.

Reid was among the players outspoken against the proposed CBA. He tweeted on March 15 he was “gutted” for the families who rely on disability benefits after the deal was finalized.

An NFL players union spokesman told Pro Football Talk the NFLPA was aware of the letter and it was being reviewed.