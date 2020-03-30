Jameis Winston's 'regression' reason why Buccaneers moved on from quarterback, coach says

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers moved on from quarterback Jameis Winston when future Hall of Famer Tom Brady joined the team during the NFL’s free agency period last week.

Winston, the Bucs’ No. 1 overall pick of the 2015 NFL Draft, is still a free agent and is searching for a new team to join before the 2020 NFL season begins. Winston led the NFL with 5,109 passing yards, and he became the first quarterback in NFL history to have more than 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in a single year.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said he felt like Winston regressed at the end of last year, which made it easier for the team to move on from him. Arians said he wasn’t happy with Winston’s high turnover rate and poor play in the team’s final two games last season.

“For Jameis, for me, it was the regression in the last two ballgames with the interceptions. It was disheartening because he made progress, then he regressed,” Arians said in an interview with Tiki and Tierney on CBS Sports Radio last week.

Tampa Bay's defense also allowed 51 points in those final two games, which included an overtime defeat to the Atlanta Falcons. The Buccaneers had won four-in-a-row behind 11 touchdown passes from Winston.

Arians also believes the best-case scenario for Winston moving forward would be to serve as a backup for a team where he can sit and learn the system. A team like the Pittsburgh Steelers comes to mind as a perfect fit for Winston.

The Steelers have an older quarterback in Ben Roethlisberger, and with no long-term option for the future, Winston would be a nice addition, especially since Roethlisberger is coming off elbow surgery after only playing in two games last season.

Teams like the Washington Redskins, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Las Vegas Raiders are great options, too. Winston can immediately compete with the current quarterback for the starting role.