College baseball player suffers gruesome leg injury during celebratory home run trot

A Seton Hall baseball player went from the top of the world to the bottom in an eye blink.

In Seton Hall's season opener, Justin Ford blasted a two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning against Boston College at the Puerto Rico Challenge in Ponce.

Ford turned toward his dugout while heading toward second base and gave a celebratory hop and fist pump, but the hop proved to be catastrophic.

Once he landed, Ford's left ankle buckled awkwardly, resulting in a gruesome injury.

The Asbury Park Press reported that Ford was replaced by a pinch runner who completed his home trot to officially give the Pirates a 4-3 lead.

It was a lead Seton Hall could not hold onto. The Eagles scored two runs in the top of the seventh and then one more in the eighth to win by a final of 6-4.

Ford played in 15 games last year and struggled to get much going, hitting .175. He did own a .358 on-base percentage thanks to 11 walks and a hit-by-pitch in his 53 plate appearances.

However, his 2026 junior season looks to be over just as it started.

Seton Hall will face Manhattan College Saturday and then N.C. State Sunday to wrap up their Puerto Rico trip.

The contest was also the first for Boston College, which will take on Houston and Washington before returning to the United States.

