Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Nascar

NASCAR's Jimmie Johnson says next year's Daytona 500 will be final race in Cup Series

Johnson's seven Cup titles are tied for the most ever

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 13 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 13

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson announced Saturday that the 2027 Daytona 500 will be his last in the Cup Series.

Johnson, who has taken home the checkered flag in the big race twice, wants to continue racing in other series, maybe even in other NASCAR events, but won’t return to stock car racing’s premier level again.

"I’ve been fortunate to accomplish more than I ever imagined in this sport," Johnson said. "The last six years have given me the freedom to choose where I compete and, more importantly, the clarity to understand where I’m needed most. I am going to focus all of my energy on leading and building a world-class organization."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM 

Jimmie Johnson

Jimmie Johnson (#84 Legacy Motor Club Carvana Toyota) waves to the crowd prior to the running of the NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 Duel 1 on Feb. 12, 2026, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"Jimmie Johnson is a champion in every aspect of his life – with his family, as the leader of LEGACY MOTOR CLUB and with his incredible success behind the wheel," Toyota vice president Tyler Gibbs said in a statement. "As he prepares to close the chapter of his iconic on-track NASCAR career, we celebrate his legacy in the sport and look forward to what we’ll continue to achieve together in the years to come."

His seven titles are tied for the most ever in NASCAR history, along with Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt. His first five were won consecutively from 2006 to 2010, followed by titles in 2013 and 2016.

Jimmie Johnson after Cup title

Jimmie Johnson (48) wins the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Championship after winning the FORD EcoBoost 400 race on Nov. 20, 2016, at the Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Florida. (Stephen A. Arce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

FAMED NASCAR, MOTORCROSS STAR RETURNING TO DAYTONA WEEKEND WITH HIGHER PURPOSE FOR VETERANS, FIRST RESPONDERS

Johnson walked away from full-time driving after the 2020 season and has racked up 83 Cup Series victories.

He competed in the IndyCar Series for two seasons (2021-22), became a partial owner at LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, and drove in a number of bucket-list events such as the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the Rolex 24 at Daytona and an Unlimited Hydroplane at Seafair.

He is making his 23rd start in the Daytona 500 on Sunday, having won in 2006 and 2013.

"It’s the only race you get a title," Johnson said earlier this week. "I was fortunate to experience that. You leave here and anything you do, you got a title. I never had a title in my life. That speaks to the importance of the race, the magnitude of the race, the history behind it all.

Jimmie Johnson after Daytona

Jimmie Johnson, driver of the #48 Lowe's Chevrolet, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 24, 2013, in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"You get a title, and you get reminded of it every time you’re introduced."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter

Close modal

Continue