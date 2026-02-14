Jaguars to make major change to Travis Hunter's role next season: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Jacksonville Jaguars are reportedly planning on utilizing former Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter differently in his second season.

Hunter, 22, is still expected to play both sides of the ball, but how often he plays both ways will change.

"He will play both sides again in 2026. The big change may come in the usage. From what I understand, they plan to play him as a full-time cornerback, a part-time receiver, which is a switch from last year when he played more than double of his snaps at receiver then cornerback," NFL Network reported on Friday.

Prior to sustaining a season-ending injury in practice heading into Week 9, Hunter played 67% of the team’s offensive snaps compared to 36% of defensive snaps. Hunter had surgery on his LCL and is expected to be 100% for Week 1, according to the report.

The Jaguars have two cornerbacks as impending free agents, Montaric Brown and Greg Newsome II, and according to the report, they expected to let one of them walk and have Hunter take his spot.

In seven games last season, Hunter caught 28 passes for 298 yards and a touchdown. On defense, he had 15 tackles and three pass breakups. Hunter’s best offensive game was his last one, when he caught eight passes for 104 yards and a touchdown in a 35-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in London.

The Jaguars went 13-4 and won the AFC South last year before losing to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wild Card Game. They hope Hunter’s return to the lineup will help them build on last season’s success.

