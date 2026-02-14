Expand / Collapse search
Jacksonville Jaguars

Jaguars to make major change to Travis Hunter's role next season: report

Hunter will reportedly play more on defense

Ryan Canfield By Ryan Canfield Fox News
The Jacksonville Jaguars are reportedly planning on utilizing former Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter differently in his second season.

Hunter, 22, is still expected to play both sides of the ball, but how often he plays both ways will change.

"He will play both sides again in 2026. The big change may come in the usage. From what I understand, they plan to play him as a full-time cornerback, a part-time receiver, which is a switch from last year when he played more than double of his snaps at receiver then cornerback," NFL Network reported on Friday.

Travis Hunter runs with ball

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) runs the ball during the first half against the Seattle Seahawks at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida, on Oct. 12, 2025. (Morgan Tencza/Imagn Images)

Prior to sustaining a season-ending injury in practice heading into Week 9, Hunter played 67% of the team’s offensive snaps compared to 36% of defensive snaps. Hunter had surgery on his LCL and is expected to be 100% for Week 1, according to the report.

The Jaguars have two cornerbacks as impending free agents, Montaric Brown and Greg Newsome II, and according to the report, they expected to let one of them walk and have Hunter take his spot.

Travis Hunter looks on field after game

Travis Hunter (12) of the Jacksonville Jaguars celebrates after an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida, on Oct. 6, 2025. (Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

In seven games last season, Hunter caught 28 passes for 298 yards and a touchdown. On defense, he had 15 tackles and three pass breakups. Hunter’s best offensive game was his last one, when he caught eight passes for 104 yards and a touchdown in a 35-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in London.

Travis Hunter walks with head down on field

Travis Hunter of the Jacksonville Jaguars warms up prior to the game against the Seattle Seahawks at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida, on Oct. 12, 2025. (Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

The Jaguars went 13-4 and won the AFC South last year before losing to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wild Card Game. They hope Hunter’s return to the lineup will help them build on last season’s success.

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

