Saints' Drew Brees encounters rattlesnake on walk, draws reaction from startled coach

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, like many Americans stuck inside their homes due to the coronavirus outbreak, has taken walks to alleviate some of the negatives from sitting at home all day.

While there are no would-be tacklers on Brees’ walks, the one-time Super Bowl champion posted Sunday he had to dodge a rattlesnake instead.

“The baby rattlesnakes were out today… Saw them on the late afternoon walk with the dogs,” he captioned on a picture posted to Instagram.

The post caught the attention of his coach Sean Payton, who had recently been cleared of coronavirus. He reacted to Brees’ post on Twitter.

“Let's find a different route. Ok?” he wrote.

The Saints coach has good reason to tell his quarterback to find a new place to walk around.

Brees and the Saints agreed on a contract extension during free agency. The two sides agreed to a two-year contract reportedly worth $50 million. Despite missing some games due to injury during the 2019 season, Brees threw for 2,979 yards, 27 touchdown passes, and only four interceptions.

Brees is also the all-time leader in passing yards with 77,416 and the all-time leader in passing touchdowns with 547.

The Saints won the NFC South last season with a 13-3 record but were knocked out of the first round of the NFC playoffs.