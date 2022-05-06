Expand / Collapse search
NFL star Cam Newton talks fan heckling, where he thinks they cross the line

Newton played for the Panthers last season

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
NFL star Cam Newton has come under fire for numerous reasons during his career and for the most part he’s been able to take heckling and criticism without any true confrontations with fans.

Newton talked about the line he draws on where fans take it too far with him.

Cam Newton of the Carolina Panthers warms up before the Saints game at Caesars Superdome on Jan. 2, 2022, in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Cam Newton of the Carolina Panthers warms up before the Saints game at Caesars Superdome on Jan. 2, 2022, in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

"What I'm not cool with is when a fan takes it a little too far. What's too far, you may ask? When you say something demonizing or disrespectful that you won't normally say to that person in public when you're at the grocery store, when you're at the coffee shop, when you're at a restaurant, when you're at these places, where we are normal then, and there should be the level of understanding of normalcy when you're at these games," Newton said in a video published Thursday.

Pro athletes take their fair share of criticism. In the NBA, fans have gotten into plenty of heated confrontations with Russell Westbrook, Kyrie Irving and most notably Ron Artest.

Cam Newton of the Panthers looks to pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Dec. 26, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Cam Newton of the Panthers looks to pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Dec. 26, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Newton himself has drawn the spotlight over his comments to aspiring football players at his own camp in 2021. Newton was getting heckled for becoming a free agent and responded to the teenager that he was "rich."

Newton also ruffled feathers last month with comments about women.

"My parents had been together for 36, 37 years now, and it’s a beautiful thing. I grew up in a three-parent household – my mom, my father and my grandmother. And I knew what a woman was. Not a bad b----. A woman," Newton said, adding that to him a "bad b----" was a person who "looked the part" but didn’t "act the part."

Cam Newton is seen during Fan Controlled Football Season v2.0 - Week Three on April 30, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia.

Cam Newton is seen during Fan Controlled Football Season v2.0 - Week Three on April 30, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Brett Davis/Fan Controlled Football/Getty Images)

"And it’s a lot of women who are bad b----es and I say ‘b----es’ in a way not to degrade a woman but just to go off the aesthetic of what they deem as a ‘boss chick.’ A woman for me is handling your own but knowing how to cater to a man’s needs. I think a lot of times when you get that aesthetic of like ‘I’m a boss b----, I’m a this, I’m a that,’ no baby. But you can’t cook. You don’t know when to be quiet. You don’t know how to allow a man to lead."

Newton played for the Carolina Panthers last season. He's currently a free agent.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.