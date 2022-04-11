Cam Newton's remarks on women needing to know 'how to cater to a man’s needs' draws scorn on social media

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

NFL star Cam Newton came under fire on social media Monday for comments he made about women.

Newton appeared on the "Million Dollaz Worth of Game" podcast on Sunday. The veteran quarterback was asked about his upbringing toward the beginning of the show, and he started to talk about his family and how he was raised by the "perfect example of what a man was" in his father.

"My parents had been together for 36, 37 years now, and it’s a beautiful thing. I grew up in a three-parent household — my mom, my father and my grandmother. And I knew what a woman was. Not a bad b----. A woman," Newton said, adding that to him a "bad b----" was a person who "looked the part" but didn’t "act the part."

"And it’s a lot of women who are bad b----es and I say ‘b----es’ in a way not to degrade a woman but just to go off the aesthetic of what they deem as a ‘boss chick.’ A woman for me is handling your own but knowing how to cater to a man’s needs. I think a lot of times when you get that aesthetic of like ‘I’m a boss b----, I’m a this, I’m a that,’ no baby. But you can’t cook. You don’t know when to be quiet. You don’t know how to allow a man to lead."

EX-NFL EXEC MIKE TANNENBAUM BREAKS DOWN BUSY OFFSEASON, PREDICTS TOP DRAFT PICK, TALKS CAREER JOURNEY

Newton said he didn’t want to sit behind the mic and criticize women but wanted the "men to start being men."

"That sucka s--- should not be rewarded," he said. "When a person carries himself, social media wise, and it’s a fraud in real life. Every person who got money, every person who’s rich isn’t a real one, and I think that kinda gets misconstrued in this society now because a lot of people have money, but they’re not genuine people."

His remarks irked NFL fans on social media.

Newton is currently an unrestricted free agent. He re-joined the Carolina Panthers in the middle of the 2021 season after a few injuries left the team’s quarterback situation in peril.

He had 684 passing yards and four touchdown passes in eight games.