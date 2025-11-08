Expand / Collapse search
Dallas Cowboys

NFL asks all teams to hold moment of silence for Cowboys' Marshawn Kneeland after shocking death: report

Kneeland died early Thursday morning

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

The NFL is asking all teams to hold a moment of silence on Sunday for Dallas Cowboys rookie Marshawn Kneeland, who died this past week, ESPN reported.

The league reportedly sent a memo to all teams on Friday requesting the moment of silence, which will be followed by a message on jumbotrons that will read: "If you or someone you know is struggling or needs emotional support, please call or text 988. The Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is available 24-7 to help."

Marshawn Kneeland

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland (94) walks on the field during the team's training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, California, on July 25, 2024. (Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Kneeland died early Thursday morning, just days after recording his first NFL touchdown on Monday night.

The Texas Department of Public Safety and the Frisco Police Department later released statements confirming that Kneeland had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound following a police chase in Texas. 

COWBOYS DEFENSIVE END MARSHAWN KNEELAND DEAD AT 24

Marshawn Kneeland scores touchdown

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland (94) recovers a blocked punt for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals in the first half at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Nov. 3, 2025. (Kevin Jairaj/Imagn Images)

Kneeland’s agent Jonathan Perzley paid tribute to the young NFL player in a lengthy statement, remembering him for his "spirit" and "goodness."

"I watched him fight his way from a hopeful kid at Western Michigan with a dream to being a respected professional for the Dallas Cowboys. Marshawn poured his heart into every snap, every practice, and every moment on the field. To lose someone with his talent, spirit, and goodness is a pain I can hardly put into words."

According to officials, DPS troopers attempted to make a traffic stop around 10:33 p.m. when the driver, later identified as Kneeland, refused to stop. Authorities engaged in a pursuit but eventually lost sight of Kneeland’s vehicle, ending the chase.

Marshawn Kneelend looks on

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland (94) stands on the field after the game against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Aug. 16, 2025. (Kevin Jairaj/Imagn Images)

His car was later found abandoned, and authorities found Kneeland dead nearby.

Frisco police, who assisted in the DPS pursuit, released a statement saying that the abandoned vehicle was found by troopers "minutes later" and that Kneeland was believed to have fled on foot.

Police said that during their search, they learned that "Kneeland had expressed suicidal ideations."

Kneeland was in his second season with the Cowboys after being selected 56th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. His death came just days after he recorded his first NFL touchdown in a game against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night.

Jackson Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital. He previously worked for ESPN and Business Insider. Jackson has covered the Super Bowl and NBA Finals, and has interviewed iconic figures Usain Bolt, Rob Gronkowski, Jerry Rice, Troy Aikman, Mike Trout, David Ortiz and Roger Clemens.

