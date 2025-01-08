NFL announces contingency plan if SoFi Stadium can't be used for Rams-Vikings playoff game due to wildfires

A contingency plan has been put in place by the NFL as it continues monitoring the wildfires in California ahead of the Los Angeles Rams-Minnesota Vikings wild-card matchup Monday.

The No. 4-seeded Rams are scheduled to host the No. 5 Vikings at SoFi Stadium, but as the wildfires rage in the area, there’s a strong chance the Inglewood venue won’t be used.

The NFL released a statement saying it plans on having the Rams-Vikings play as scheduled Monday night at SoFi Stadium. If the stadium can’t be used, the game will be moved to a different venue.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

State Farm Stadium, the home of the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale, will be the backup location for the wild-card game, if necessary.

"The NFL’s priority is the safety of the Los Angeles community," the league’s statement began. "We are grateful for the tireless efforts of the first responders. Our hearts are with Los Angeles and everyone affected by the fires.

"We will continue to closely monitor developments in the area and will remain in contact with public officials, both clubs and the NFLPA."

NFL MONITORING LOS ANGELES WILDFIRES WITH RAMS SET TO HOST VIKINGS FOR WILD CARD ROUND

The league issued a statement earlier Wednesday, which noted it was monitoring the situation.

The Rams had a scheduled off day Wednesday, though the Los Angeles Chargers, who share SoFi Stadium and head to Houston for their own wild-card game Saturday, limited players’ time outside during practice due to poor air quality.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the air quality index in Inglewood hit 281, according to ESPN. Air is considered unhealthy at 150 or higher.

At least 70,000 people have been ordered to evacuate as three major fires burn from the Pacific coast to Pasadena. Officials say the number of evacuation orders continues to fluctuate as the fires rage.

The Rams made an announcement Wednesday that no players or staff members have been affected by the fires, but the team is monitoring the situation closely.

"Our hearts are with those affected by the Eaton Fire in the Altadena/Pasadena area and the first responders protecting our community. Be safe," the Rams said.

Rams star receivers Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp were among many who posted on X to show support for the community.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by the fires," Kupp said. "Thank you to the firefighters, first responders, and everyone else doing their best in unfathomable circumstances."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Nacua added, "Thank you to all of the first responders! God bless the families impacted!"

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.