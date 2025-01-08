NFL monitoring Los Angeles wildfires with Rams set to host Vikings for Wild Card Round

As the Los Angeles wildfires continue to devastate the area, one key game of the NFL’s Wild Card Weekend is being monitored closely.

Monday night’s matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Minnesota Vikings could be impacted by the wildfires, and the league released a statement saying as such.

"The NFL continues to closely monitor developments in the area and will remain in contact with both clubs and the NFLPA," the league wrote in a statement, per ESPN.

At least 70,000 people have been ordered to evacuate as three major fires burn from the Pacific Coast to Pasadena. Officials say the number of evacuation orders continue to be fluid as the fires rage on.

The Rams made an announcement on Wednesday that no players or staff members have been impacted by the fires, but they’re also monitoring the situation closely.

"Our hearts are with those affected by the Eaton Fire in the Altadena/Pasadena area and the first responders protecting our community. Be safe," the Rams said in a statement on Wednesday.

Rams star receivers Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp were among many who posted on X to show support for their community in this tough time.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by the fires," Kupp said. "Thank you to the firefighters, first responders, and everyone else doing their best in unfathomable circumstances."

Nacua added: "Thank you to all of the first responders! God bless the families impacted!"

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Chargers, who share SoFi Stadium with the Rams, altered their practice schedule on Wednesday to limit players’ time outside, a team official told ESPN. The Chargers head to Houston to face the Texans on Saturday.

Air quality is a major concern due to the fires, as indexes have varied between 150 and 300 depending on location, with 150 being categorized as "very unhealthy" to breathe.

Inglewood, the home of SoFi Stadium and the location of the Rams’ wild-card game, had an air quality index of 281 on Wednesday.

Weather conditions are not helping firefighters control the flames, as it’s been too windy to fight the fires with aircraft.

The Los Angeles Fire Department has already put out a plea for any off-duty firefighters to help, with thousands already working day and night to get them under control.

Follow Fox News Digital's sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.