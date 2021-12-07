NFL's Aldon Smith arrested, booked on felony charge of DUI causing injury: report

Aldon Smith has been arrested once again.

The NFL free agent defensive end was arrested Monday and booked on a felony charge of DUI causing injury, TMZ Sports reported . He was booked into a Northern California jail at 7:38 p.m. Monday night, the site reported.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Smith, who remained in custody Tuesday night, had bail set for him at $50,000, records show. He was due in court for a hearing on Wednesday.

Back in 2018, Smith was accused of domestic violence, and he’s also been arrested several times for DUI. In April, Smith was arrested for committing second-degree battery at a coffee shop in the New Orleans area.

DAVID LETTERMAN WOULD MAKE TWO CHANGES TO THE NFL IF HE WERE IN CHARGE

Prior to running into trouble with the law, Smith was a superstar defensive end for the San Francisco 49ers and the then-Oakland Raiders. He was out of the NFL from 2016 to 2019 due to his legal troubles and substance abuse issues, but he was given a second chance when he signed with the Dallas Cowboys for the 2020 season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Smith signed with the Seattle Seahawks heading into 2021, but he was released prior to the start of the season.