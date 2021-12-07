Expand / Collapse search
NFL
Published

NFL's Aldon Smith arrested, booked on felony charge of DUI causing injury: report

Aldon Smith signed with the Seattle Seahawks heading into 2021, but he was released prior to the start of the season

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
Aldon Smith has been arrested once again.

The NFL free agent defensive end was arrested Monday and booked on a felony charge of DUI causing injury, TMZ Sports reported. He was booked into a Northern California jail at 7:38 p.m. Monday night, the site reported.

Aldon Smith (58) is shown returning a fumble while playing for the Dallas Cowboys against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cincinnati, Dec. 13, 2020. (Associated Press)

Smith, who remained in custody Tuesday night, had bail set for him at $50,000, records show. He was due in court for a hearing on Wednesday.

Back in 2018, Smith was accused of domestic violence, and he’s also been arrested several times for DUI. In April, Smith was arrested for committing second-degree battery at a coffee shop in the New Orleans area.

Then-Oakland Raiders linebacker Aldon Smith (99) sits on the bench during the second half of the team's NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Oakland, California, Sept. 13, 2015. (Associated Press)

Prior to running into trouble with the law, Smith was a superstar defensive end for the San Francisco 49ers and the then-Oakland Raiders. He was out of the NFL from 2016 to 2019 due to his legal troubles and substance abuse issues, but he was given a second chance when he signed with the Dallas Cowboys for the 2020 season.

Then-San Francisco 49ers linebacker Aldon Smith (99) is seen against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale, Arizona, Dec. 29, 2013. (USA TODAY Sports)

Smith signed with the Seattle Seahawks heading into 2021, but he was released prior to the start of the season.

