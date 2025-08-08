Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Trending News

NFL advises teams to enhance security after deadly midtown office shooting

League memo recommends armed officers and weapons screening after July 28 attack that killed four people

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
close
Report: Gunman had grievances against the NFL and football Video

Report: Gunman had grievances against the NFL and football

Former NYPD Det. Pat Brosnan discusses how the suspect involved in the Manhattan shooting had a history of mental illness and alleged issues with the NFL on ‘The Will Cain Show.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The NFL reportedly sent a memo to its 32 teams Friday advising them to enhance security after the deadly shooting at the league's New York City offices July 28, according to ESPN

The memo was reportedly sent by the NFL's chief security officer and general counsel to all team owners and presidents and made three recommendations: 

  • Updated threat assessments to correctly mitigate and identify risks
  • Armed law enforcement or security officers at team and league buildings whenever players or staff are present
  • Weapons screening to enter team and league buildings

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Scene outside NFL building where the mass shooting took place in NYC

NYPD Crime Scene Unit investigators at the site of a deadly mass shooting in Manhattan, N.Y., July 29, 2025. (Kylie Cooper/Reuters)

"The Committee recognizes that these changes will affect day-to-day operations and require an investment of time, coordination, and resources," the memo said, according to ESPN. "However, there is no higher priority than the safety and the sense of security of our players, coaches, staff, and everyone who works in and around our facilities.

"In moments like these, we are reminded that safety is not a background function. It is foundational."

Four people were killed and a fifth was wounded inside the building that serves as the headquarters for Blackstone and the NFL, according to authorities. 

NYC SHOOTING: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT SHANE TAMURA, GUNMAN WHO KILLED 4 INCLUDING NYPD COP IN MIDTOWN MANHATTAN

Roger Goodell and Didarul Islam

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell praised fallen NYPD Officer Didarul Islam, right. (Imagn/AP)

The victims were identified as 36-year-old NYPD Officer Didarul Islam, who was off duty working security in the building; Wesley LePatner, 43, a married mother of two who was shot in the building’s lobby; real estate firm worker Julia Hyman, 27; and security guard Aland Etienne.

An employee of the NFL was reportedly "seriously injured."

Investigators suspect Shane Tamura, 27, of Las Vegas, was trying to get to the NFL offices after shooting several people in the building’s lobby, then another in a 33rd-floor office Monday, before killing himself, authorities said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Split image of Shane Tamura

A split image showing Shane Tamura as a football player in high school next to security footage.  (NY Post; Fox News)

Security video shows Tamura entering the lobby at 345 Park Avenue and immediately opening fire, shooting multiple people. He then shot a security guard behind a desk with an M4 assault rifle, Tisch said. 

Tamura waited for an elevator, allowing a woman to leave unharmed before taking it to the 33rd floor. He proceeded to shoot and kill another person before ultimately taking his own life, police said. 

Tamura was licensed to carry a concealed weapon in Nevada.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Jackson Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital. He previously worked for ESPN and Business Insider. Jackson has covered the Super Bowl and NBA Finals, and has interviewed iconic figures Usain Bolt, Rob Gronkowski, Jerry Rice, Troy Aikman, Mike Trout, David Ortiz and Roger Clemens.