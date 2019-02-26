New York HS wrestling champ disqualified after being accused of biting opponent: report

A New York state championship wrestler was disqualified over the weekend after a referee said he’d bitten his opponent’s fingers.

In the second period of the match, high school senior Ross McFarland was trying to get out of his opponent’s grasp when several of the opponent's fingers went into McFarland's mouth, The Post-Standard reported. The opponent retreated from the mat and accused McFarland of biting his fingers, the report said.

“I was like, whoa, whoa, whoa – I was winning. Why the heck would I bite his finger? I have no motive to bite him,” McFarland said. The referee deemed the “move” illegal and declared McFarland’s opponent the winner, the report said.

McFarland’s coach Gene Mills slammed the decision, as did the audience who were reportedly booing after the ref made the call.

“It’s a crime,” he told The Post-Standard. “It was just 100-percent wrong.”

Mills said he complained to the state rules interpreter on Sunday but the decision remained. Nevertheless, McFarland said he is determined. He told The Post-Standard: “It doesn’t matter. I’m still going to be an NCAA champ. I’ve just got to keep pushing forward.”