New York Jets' Adam Gase to keep Darryl Roberts after Instagram message to 'fake a-- fans'

Frustrated New York Jets’ fans were attacked on Instagram over the weekend by cornerback Darryl Roberts after a devastating loss to the winless Miami Dolphins — but head coach Adam Gase said Monday the team doesn’t plan to cut Roberts.

Roberts posted a profanity-laced rant to his Instagram Stories Sunday calling out the “fake a-- fans” after the Jets lost 26-18 to the Dolphins (1-7).

“I’m sorry but it gotta be said!” the post read. “All y’all fake a-- fans f---in kill me wit dat negative s---, if u gon rock wit us then rock wit us but if u ain’t shut tf up please & go like another team!”

He continued: “And another thing y’all need to stop @’n players talkin crazy becaus y’all known dam well you wouldn’t buss a dam grape in a fruit fight! Ok i’m done have a nice day!”

The message was not received well by fans, with many calling for Roberts to be cut.

After being called out by a local New Jersey reporter, Roberts said he loved “the loyal fans,” adding, “stop putting words in my mouth.”

On Monday, Gase told reporters during a press conference phone call that the Jets spoke to Roberts about the incident but that they ultimately decided not to cut him, the New York Post reported.

Roberts comments came just days after the Cleveland Browns released defensive back Jermaine Whitehead after he threatened fans and members of the media following a missed tackle during the team’s loss to the Denver Broncos.