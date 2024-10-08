New York high school students organize walk-out to protest trans athletes in girls' and women's sports: report

High school students throughout the state of New York have organized a protest later this month against transgender athletes in girls' sports.

The Coalition to Protect Kids has organized a walkout, dubbed "Walk Off for Fairness Day," on Oct. 24 that has received the support of conservative leaders.

"It’s hard to believe we’re even having the conversation that girls sports would be for anyone other than girls," Conservative Party chairman Gerry Kassar said via the New York Post. "We fully support ‘Walk Off for Fairness Day’ in New York, reminding young people that there is safety in numbers. Girls Sports must remain Girls Sports, and there should be nothing controversial in that statement."

"Girls are being systematically canceled in this state, and ‘Walk Off for Fairness Day’ will give them a safe opportunity to make their voices heard," said Coalition to Protect Kids-NY spokeswoman Ayesha Kreutz. "So many of these young women are afraid of speaking out, so they’re forced to watch as 50 years of female athletic progress gets washed away by destructive ideologues. Girls are not second-class citizens, so why are they being treated that way?"

"It’s not right for boys to compete against girls in sports. It’s a huge disadvantage for girls," said Hannah Pompeo, a 16-year soccer player at Eden High School near Buffalo, who is participating in the "Walk Off for Fairness Day."

"I don’t think it’s right for men to be in our safe spaces. We worked hard for places on our teams," added Millie McCormack, a dancer at Somers High School. "Boys have physical advantages we don’t have."

The protest will occur roughly two weeks before Election Day, when New Yorkers will be able to vote on extra protections in the state's constitution.

Proposition 1, the "Equal Rights Amendment," seeks to not discriminate based on "race, color, ethnicity, national origin, age, disability, creed, religion, or sex, including sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, pregnancy, pregnancy outcomes, reproductive healthcare and autonomy." While athletics is not strictly cited, those against the proposition say the writing is on the wall.

Nassau County lawmakers in June voted to pass a bill that would prohibit transgender athletes from competing in girls' and women’s sports at county-run facilities.

The measure, which covers more than 100 sites just outside New York City, requires any teams, leagues or organizations that seek a permit from the county’s parks and recreation department to "expressly designate" whether they are for male, female or coed athletes.

Any female teams or leagues will be denied permits if they allow transgender athletes to participate.

