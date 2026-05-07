President Trump on $1,000 World Cup ticket prices: ‘I wouldn’t pay it either, to be honest’

With the 2026 World Cup right around the corner, excitement among soccer fans in the United States is reaching a fever pitch.

The tournament, which is being held, at least partially, on U.S. soil for the first time in over three decades, will feature some of the best players in the world competing for global soccer supremacy.

If you want to get out and see a match taking place in America this summer, though, you may want to think about taking out a second mortgage on the house, because these tickets are rather steep in price.

The get-in price for the United States' opening-round game against Paraguay in Southern California on June 12 is around $1,000, and in this economy, a lot of the middle-class fans are feeling priced out.

NYC MAYORAL CANDIDATE MAMDANI CALLS WORLD CUP TICKETS 'ABSURD' AT '$6,000' FOR FINAL GAME AT METLIFE STADIUM

You can add someone else to the list of frustrated "futbol" fanatics turning his nose up at the exorbitant ticket prices: President Donald Trump.

According to the New York Post, President Trump blasted the high ticket prices, revealing even he won't be opening his wallet to watch the U.S. Men's National Team.

"I did not know that number," President Trump told The Post, "I would certainly like to be there, but I wouldn’t pay it either, to be honest with you."

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When even the leader of the free world and a self-made billionaire doesn't want to shell out his cash to watch "the beautiful game," you know you have a problem on your hands.

This comes just days after FIFA President Gianni Infantino tried to defend the sky-high ticket prices by (erroneously) comparing them to college football get-in prices.

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"You cannot go to watch in the U.S. a college game, not even speaking about a top professional game of a certain level, for less than $300," Infantino said, "And this is the World Cup."

As our very own Dan Zaksheske pointed out in his article Wednesday, several College Football Playoff games at neutral sites fell well short of the $100 mark, and the most expensive game was only $219.

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Infantino gaslighting fans into thinking these prices are justified is a bad look, and I'm glad someone as powerful as Trump can draw some attention to how absurd this is and call out the inflated price tag.

I think I'll be joining the president as well as millions of other Americans when I watch our boys try to capture the World Cup from the comfort of my own couch.