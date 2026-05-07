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President Trump on $1,000 World Cup ticket prices: ‘I wouldn’t pay it either, to be honest’

Trump told the New York Post he 'wouldn't pay it either' despite wanting to attend the tournament

By Austin Perry OutKick
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Gianni Infantino previews the FIFA Club World Cup Video

Gianni Infantino previews the FIFA Club World Cup

FIFA president Gianni Infantino discusses growing soccer in America with the FIFA Club World Cup and previews the 2026 FIFA World Cup on 'Fox & Friends.'

With the 2026 World Cup right around the corner, excitement among soccer fans in the United States is reaching a fever pitch.

The tournament, which is being held, at least partially, on U.S. soil for the first time in over three decades, will feature some of the best players in the world competing for global soccer supremacy.

If you want to get out and see a match taking place in America this summer, though, you may want to think about taking out a second mortgage on the house, because these tickets are rather steep in price.

The get-in price for the United States' opening-round game against Paraguay in Southern California on June 12 is around $1,000, and in this economy, a lot of the middle-class fans are feeling priced out.

NYC MAYORAL CANDIDATE MAMDANI CALLS WORLD CUP TICKETS 'ABSURD' AT '$6,000' FOR FINAL GAME AT METLIFE STADIUM

U.S. FIFA fans celebrating

U.S. FIFA fans celebrate at a watch party in Washington, D.C.'s Dupont Circle. (iStock Editorial / Getty Images)

You can add someone else to the list of frustrated "futbol" fanatics turning his nose up at the exorbitant ticket prices: President Donald Trump.

According to the New York Post, President Trump blasted the high ticket prices, revealing even he won't be opening his wallet to watch the U.S. Men's National Team.

"I did not know that number," President Trump told The Post, "I would certainly like to be there, but I wouldn’t pay it either, to be honest with you."

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When even the leader of the free world and a self-made billionaire doesn't want to shell out his cash to watch "the beautiful game," you know you have a problem on your hands.

U.S. President Donald Trump receiving a jewelled soccer ball from Inter Miami CF captain Lionel Messi in the East Room of the White House

President Donald Trump receives a jewelled soccer ball signed by Inter Miami CF captain Lionel Messi during an event honoring the reigning Major League Soccer champion team in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on March 5, 2026. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

This comes just days after FIFA President Gianni Infantino tried to defend the sky-high ticket prices by (erroneously) comparing them to college football get-in prices.

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON'T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

"You cannot go to watch in the U.S. a college game, not even speaking about a top professional game of a certain level, for less than $300," Infantino said, "And this is the World Cup."

As our very own Dan Zaksheske pointed out in his article Wednesday, several College Football Playoff games at neutral sites fell well short of the $100 mark, and the most expensive game was only $219.

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The original FIFA World Cup trophy displayed in Dallas, Texas.

World Cup matches set to take place on June 22 and June 30 will overlap with rush hour, further impacting congestion as both crowds surge at once. (Omar Vega/FIFA/Getty Images)

Infantino gaslighting fans into thinking these prices are justified is a bad look, and I'm glad someone as powerful as Trump can draw some attention to how absurd this is and call out the inflated price tag.

I think I'll be joining the president as well as millions of other Americans when I watch our boys try to capture the World Cup from the comfort of my own couch.

Austin Perry is a writer for OutKick.

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