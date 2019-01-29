New Orleans Saints wide receiver tweets video of Super Bowl LIII tickets thrown in trash

Losing out on an opportunity to play in the Super Bowl is apparently an experience from which some people don't quickly recover.

On Tuesday, wide receiver Michael Thomas of the NFL's New Orleans Saints posted a Twitter video that shows someone tossing a pair of Super Bowl LIII tickets into the trash. It's unclear where the video was made, if it is Thomas himself throwing away the tickets or if the tickets are real.

"Ps: I don't remember the trash can, and secondly I really don't care," the message is captioned, along with the hashtag #WhoDat, which refers to the Saints' unofficial slogan, "Who dat gonna beat dem Saints?"

In the middle of the video was the description "Burnt Money" in golden font, with palm-in-face and laughing emojis.

The upcoming Super Bowl is a sore subject in New Orleans -- where Saints players and fans alike remain upset after a referee's no-call on what seemed like obvious pass interference during the Saints' 26-23 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Jan. 20 in the NFC Championship Game. As a result, it's the Rams -- not the Saints -- who will play the New England Patriots on Sunday for the Super Bowl title.

Claiming the Saints were robbed of a victory, many fans wanted the Jan. 20 game -- or at least the final few minutes -- to be replayed, or for the NFL to issue refunds to ticket-holders. The league has since slapped Rams defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman with a fine of nearly $27,000, but said that replaying the game would have been too costly.

Thomas' Twitter post drew a range of reactions. One Twitter user commented, "Boy bout to have the whole city digging through trash."

"Welp whoever finds them I guess better be grateful lol," Thomas responded.

The video showed the tickets appeared to be priced at $900, or face value, according to the New Orleans Times-Picayune.

Last November, Thomas paid a price by using a hidden cell phone during a touchdown celebration, also against the Rams.

That phone call cost him a $13,369 fine.