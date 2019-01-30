New Orleans Saints coach takes apparent dig at Goodell with T-shirt

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton is clearly not over the missed call during this month’s NFC Championship game that cost his team a trip to the Super Bowl – and he’s sending a not-so subtle message to the NFL.

Speaking to reporters for the first time since losing to the Los Angeles Rams about a week and half ago, Payton seemed to accept defeat gracefully.

“I don’t know that you ever completely get over it but you do get past it,” Payton told reporters at the Saints’ end-of-the-year press conference.

But Twitter users seemed to be paying closer attention to what Payton was wearing, not what he was saying.

Rumors swirled that the NFL coach was taking a dig at Commissioner Roger Goodell by wearing a T-shirt of Goodell depicted as a clown underneath his quarter-zip.

While a closer look reveals just a glimpse of his undershirt, people seemed sure of it.

Payton, along with the entire Saints fan base, continues to grieve a crucial missed call during the NFC Championship game against the Rams that likely cost New Orleans the game.

No penalty was called after Rams defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman hit Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis while a Drew Brees pass was in the air with less than two minutes remaining. A flag for pass interference would have given the Saints a first down and a chance to run down the clock before kicking a potential game-winning field goal.

At least one lawsuit filed against the league by two Saints ticketholders calls on Goodell to either reverse the game’s result or reschedule the game from the point of the no-call – or replay the game in its entirety.

Payton also revealed to reporters how he coped with the loss.

“Much like normal people, I sat, probably didn’t come out of my room. I ate Jeni’s ice cream and watched Netflix for three straight days,” he said. “There are certain vices you gravitate to, for me it’s probably sugar.”

Netflix joined in on the lightheartedness, offering its services.

