New Mexico State coach rips rival AD over alleged bowl game mishap: 'That's chickens---'

New Mexico State football coach Jerry Kill tore into University of New Mexico athletic director Eddie Nunez after the team lost its bowl game to Fresno State on Saturday.

Kill guided the Aggies to the New Mexico Bowl against the Bulldogs. But the team lost 37-10. The veteran coach said the athletic director tried to deny his team access to practice facilities in a retaliation move from an incident earlier in the season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He told ESPN the team would have needed to practice on a high school field if the New Mexico Bowl director Jeff Siembieda didn’t intervene and help push for the Aggies to use New Mexico’s field. Kill said the team arrived on Thursday as four police officers were there to watch the team. They were not there on Friday.

FROM OUTKICK: KYLE MCCORD IS LIKELY LEAVING BIG 10, HEADING TO SYRACUSE

Kill suggested New Mexico’s problem with the Aggies stemmed from an incident over the summer in which New Mexico State quarterback Diego Pavia was seen urinating on the New Mexico logo in the indoor practice facility. The incident came to light in September.

"I hope the AD here gets the same damn discipline with the people around this state that Diego got, because he deserves it," he said. "It don't bother me a damn bit. When he don't let us... practice in the indoor facility, when he don't want us to do this and do that, that's chickens---.

VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS ATTENDS CELEBRATION BOWL IN SUPPORT OF ALMA MATER: 'IT WAS A GOOD GAME'

"I don't care, that's my opinion, if I get in trouble, I don't give a s--- either. Because I can go down to Mexico tomorrow, drink margaritas and let you all enjoy your life, because I'll be enjoying mine. But I've got class. I've had class my whole life."

Nunez pushed back on Kill’s assertions, saying the school "would never stand in the way" of any team practicing for its bowl game. He told ESPN the suggestion that it would retaliate against the school was "both misguided and offensive."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Saturday’s loss to Fresno State was the Aggies’ first defeat in a bowl game in the school’s history.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.