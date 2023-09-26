New Mexico State quarterback Diego Pavia allegedly caught peeing on rival's logo: report

New Mexico State starting quarterback Diego Pavia was reportedly caught urinating on a University of New Mexico's Lobos logo inside their indoor practice facility.

The video allegedly shows Pavia at midfield, directly above a Lobos logo, urinating while someone films him doing so, according to video obtained by Albuquerque news outlet KOB4. The man is seen grinning at the camera, while the cameraman also flashes a middle finger at another Lobos logo.

The in-state rivalry between these two teams is storied, but it is believe by many that Pavia, the Albuquerque native who led the Aggies to a win over the Lobos on Sept. 16, took things too far.

"We are aware of the video and notified NMSU Athletic Administration of its existence on Monday morning," a University of New Mexico spokesperson told KOB4.

"Any information regarding the potential discipline of a student would be protected under federal privacy laws," a New Mexico State spokesperson told KOB4 as well.

The rivalry between the universities also made national headlines for the wrong reason last year.

A brawl broke out between students during the game at a New Mexico State game, which ultimately led to the killing of 19-year-old Brandon Travis.

Mike Peake, a member of the New Mexico State basketball team, was involved in the fight during the "Rio Grande Rivalry" football matchup. He was "lured" to the New Mexico campus by Travis and three other UNM students, including a 17-year-old female, on Nov. 19 prior to a rivalry game between the two basketball teams.

Peake was attacked with a baseball bat, but had a gun on his person. He fired and killed Travis while the others fled the scene. He was not charged with a crime.

The game was later postponed between the two schools, and a subsequent game on Dec. 3 was also canceled.

Pavia and the Aggies defeated the Lobos, 27-17, earlier this season behind 203 yards passing with two touchdowns as well as 11 carries for 96 yards.

Since then, the Aggies fell to 2-2 on the year following the loss to Hawaii this past Sunday.

This is Pavia's second season with the Lobos after throwing for 1450 yards with 13 touchdowns and rushing for 508 yards and six touchdowns in his 2022 campaign.

Pavia has thrown for 1,073 yards with 10 touchdowns to four interceptions in five games this season.