Pro wrestling legend offers stark warning to competitors about landing on their heads

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pro wrestling legend William Regal urged in-ring competitors to learn and establish safe practices amid a string of scary-looking bumps.

Regal posted a lengthy message on his social media, accompanied by an X-ray showing his own broken bones from taking tough bumps while he was in the ring. He performed for World Championship Wrestling (WCW), WWE and was a manager at All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I stay off here but was alerted to something today that has alarmed me. I don’t read any comments so don’t waste your time trying to argue or justify your very wrong opinions on this. I broke my neck twice, (92/93) in ring and a car wreck in ‘97 and stupidly never told anyone. And I was taught properly how to bridge and not land on the top of my head," he wrote on X. "It’s a skill that maybe 99.9% of people don’t know or will ever learn anymore.

"I kept going somehow but knew all the tricks that again people don’t learn now and watch film and just copy. After Misawa San passed from his neck problems, I thought it would stop this nonsense but it’s got worse and whenever I talk to people about them doing it it’s ‘well it doesn’t hurt….’ Believe me it will. I have people close to me now, Bryan (Danielson) being one, who is suffering daily like myself from his neck. It’s a daily misery and sleep and every other aspect of your life is more than hard. Although people use the term tough about me you’ll never hear me say that as I’m not and don’t think I am or have ever been."

Two of the scariest-looking hits this year occurred in the last two months.

On Saturday night at AEW’s Full Gear, Jon Moxley suplexed Kyle Fletcher from the top rope. Fletcher landed on the top of his head.

WWE STAR JE'VON EVANS REVEALS WHO DELIVERS NASTIEST CHOP

During WWE’s Survivor Series: WarGames, CM Punk and Cody Rhodes teamed up to deliver a Doomsday Device to Bron Breakker. As Punk clotheslined Breakker, the latter wrestler flipped backward and landed on the top of his head.

On the surface, both Fletcher and Breakker appeared to be OK.

"Money and whatever nonsense fame is supposed to be is not worth the pain or supposed two evening glory you get from these ridiculous moves dropping yourself on your head," Regal continued. "The vast majority of fans don’t know the difference between a vertical suplex and a brainbuster and that’s a far tamer move than many I see now.

"I’m 57 and become less relevant every day but fame has never been my thing so most of you doing this STUPID stuff are not going to listen to me but hopefully a few do. Stop it now if you want a decent quality of life after wrestling because that part of your life will be over before you know it and wrestling done right is hard enough but broken necks or death are not something you should think is tough or cool. It’s idiotic thinking."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Pro wrestling is much safer nowadays, but the top stars in promotions across the sport are dealing with brutal injuries from years of pushing the pedal to the metal.