New FCC chairman makes lighthearted plea for 'no wardrobe malfunctions' at Super Bowl LIX: 'My only ask'

Brendan Carr will oversee his first Super Bowl as chairman of the Federal Communication Commission (FCC) this Sunday when the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles square off in Super Bowl LIX, and he has one request: "no wardrobe malfunctions."

During an appearance on "The Story," Carr made a lighthearted plea that airwaves stay family-friendly during Sunday’s big game.

"This is going to be the first Super Bowl where I’m chairman of the FCC," Carr, who officially took over last month, said with a smile.

"So one ask I have – please no wardrobe malfunctions this Sunday. That’s my only ask. That would ruin my evening."

Carr’s request comes more than 20 years after the infamous wardrobe malfunction Janet Jackson suffered when she was the headliner for the Super Bowl in 2004.

Justin Timberlake joined Jackson as a surprise guest during the halftime performance. He infamously ripped her costume, exposing her breast to a broadcast audience of around 150 million viewers.

The game was aired on CBS and resulted in massive fallout for the network and Jackson, who was blacklisted as a result.

The FCC received more than half a million complaints, eventually leading to an investigation where CBS was fined $550,000 for the incident. The penalty was later voided by a U.S. Court of Appeals.

