Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Super Bowl LIX

New FCC chairman makes lighthearted plea for 'no wardrobe malfunctions' at Super Bowl LIX: 'My only ask'

Carr took over as FCC chairman last month

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
close
FCC for years ‘walked away’ from enforcing the ‘public interest standard’ on broadcasters: FCC chairman Video

FCC for years ‘walked away’ from enforcing the ‘public interest standard’ on broadcasters: FCC chairman

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr discusses the fallout from the ‘60 Minutes’ interview with former presidential candidate Kamala Harris, on ‘The Story.’

Brendan Carr will oversee his first Super Bowl as chairman of the Federal Communication Commission (FCC) this Sunday when the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles square off in Super Bowl LIX, and he has one request: "no wardrobe malfunctions."

During an appearance on "The Story," Carr made a lighthearted plea that airwaves stay family-friendly during Sunday’s big game.  

Brendan Carr looks on

Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr testifies before the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee during confirmation hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill July 19, 2017, in Washington, D.C.  (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

SIGN UP FOR TUBI AND STREAM SUPER BOWL LIX FOR FREE

"This is going to be the first Super Bowl where I’m chairman of the FCC," Carr, who officially took over last month, said with a smile. 

"So one ask I have – please no wardrobe malfunctions this Sunday. That’s my only ask. That would ruin my evening." 

Carr’s request comes more than 20 years after the infamous wardrobe malfunction Janet Jackson suffered when she was the headliner for the Super Bowl in 2004. 

Janet Jackson performing at the Super Bowl halftime show

Janet Jackson (KMazur/WireImage)

HOW TO WATCH SUPER BOWL LIX BETWEEN CHIEFS, EAGLES STREAMED ON TUBI

Justin Timberlake joined Jackson as a surprise guest during the halftime performance. He infamously ripped her costume, exposing her breast to a broadcast audience of around 150 million viewers. 

The game was aired on CBS and resulted in massive fallout for the network and Jackson, who was blacklisted as a result. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Tubi promo

Super Bowl LIX will be streamed on Tubi. (Tubi)

The FCC received more than half a million complaints, eventually leading to an investigation where CBS was fined $550,000 for the incident. The penalty was later voided by a U.S. Court of Appeals.

Fox News’ Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.


 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.