Nets star says team told him to 'steer away' from certain topics on podcast appearances

Michael Porter Jr. has been no stranger to stirring up controversy on podcasts, but there's a decent chance that may all be in the past.

That's because the Brooklyn Nets star said on fellow NBA player Lonzo Ball's show that his team advised him to "steer clear" of specific topics.

"To be on the internet for anything else other than basketball, I feel like that’s a summertime thing. But, no, definitely, even the organization … we’ve had conversations. They would appreciate if I steer clear of certain topics, you know what I mean?" Porter said.

That didn't exactly stop Porter from saying that his eighth-grade self would fare just fine against WNBA players, citing prior experience. He did admit on the podcast, though, that the WNBA topic is "sensitive," yet it was not the first time he made similar comments.

The Nets did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Porter once said he would not date a woman who got "hit" by another NBA player.

"If it’s somebody I’m going to be around on a daily basis and have to see them, and they’ve hit your chick or whatever, it’s going to be tough to deal with," he said, according to Complex. "Maybe some dudes are emotionally locked in enough that it won’t bother them, but that’s not me, bro."

Porter also has mentioned controversial figure Andrew Tate in other appearances, including showing women some of his clips to "play devil's advocate."

"I need to see a little bit about their, like, beliefs," Porter said on the "One Night with Steiny" podcast. "So, I'm not saying I'm a misogynist or anything, but I'll throw on some Andrew Tate and see how they react. ... I'll bring up, like, conversations and play devil's advocate just to see how this girl, like, thinks about certain things."

While speaking on Carmelo Anthony's podcast last month, Porter likened his controversial comments to "just talking s---."

Porter's Nets are 2-12 on the season, but Porter is a bright spot, averaging more than 24 points and seven rebounds. His brother, Jontay, was recently barred from the NBA for gambling.

