Brooklyn Nets
Nets provide update on Kevin Durant, who's been out with knee injury

Durant has missed last six games with sprained MCL

Ryan Morik
Ryan Morik
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 24

Kevin Durant has been out since Jan. 8 after suffering a sprained MCL.

The Brooklyn Nets re-evaluated their superstar on Monday, and while they're "very pleased" with his rehab thus far, he is still ways away from returning.

Kevin Durant has been out since Jan. 8 after suffering a sprained MCL.

The Brooklyn Nets re-evaluated their superstar on Monday, and while they're "very pleased" with his rehab thus far, he is still ways away from returning.

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets looks on from the bench during the Charlotte Hornets game at Barclays Center on Oct. 24, 2021, in New York City.

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets looks on from the bench during the Charlotte Hornets game at Barclays Center on Oct. 24, 2021, in New York City. (Getty Images)

"Durant will continue to strengthen his knee and begin running and on-court basketball activities this week. He is scheduled to be reassessed in another two weeks," the team said in a statement on Tuesday.

There is optimism in Nets circles he could return before, and play in, the Feb. 19 All-Star Game, The Athletic reported. However, Durant himself said he's trying not to rush himself back in action, despite wanting to play.

"I want to play tomorrow," he said.

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets warms up before game four of the Eastern Conference playoffs against the Boston Celtics at Barclays Center on April 25, 2022.

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets warms up before game four of the Eastern Conference playoffs against the Boston Celtics at Barclays Center on April 25, 2022. (Elsa/Getty Images)

Durant suffered a sprained MCL last season as well, which caused him to miss 21 games – in that span, Brooklyn went 5-16, including an 11-game winning streak.

The Nets lost their first four without Durant this go-round, but have won their last two.

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant reacts to a referee's call during the Miami Heat game on March 3, 2022, in New York.

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant reacts to a referee's call during the Miami Heat game on March 3, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

They visit the 76ers in Philadelphia on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

