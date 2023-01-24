Nets provide update on Kevin Durant, who's been out with knee injury

Kevin Durant has been out since Jan. 8 after suffering a sprained MCL.

The Brooklyn Nets re-evaluated their superstar on Monday, and while they're "very pleased" with his rehab thus far, he is still ways away from returning.

"Durant will continue to strengthen his knee and begin running and on-court basketball activities this week. He is scheduled to be reassessed in another two weeks," the team said in a statement on Tuesday.

There is optimism in Nets circles he could return before, and play in, the Feb. 19 All-Star Game, The Athletic reported. However, Durant himself said he's trying not to rush himself back in action, despite wanting to play.

"I want to play tomorrow," he said.

Durant suffered a sprained MCL last season as well, which caused him to miss 21 games – in that span, Brooklyn went 5-16, including an 11-game winning streak.

The Nets lost their first four without Durant this go-round, but have won their last two.

They visit the 76ers in Philadelphia on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

