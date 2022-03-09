Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NBA
Published

Nets' Kyrie Irving speaks out on James Harden joining Sixers: 'I respect his decision'

The Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76er square off Thursday for the first time since the blockbuster trade

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 9 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 9

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers will square off for the first time on Thursday since the blockbuster trade involving James Harden and Ben Simmons.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) looks to pass the ball between Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) and guard Stephen Curry during the first half of a game in San Francisco Jan. 29, 2022.

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) looks to pass the ball between Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) and guard Stephen Curry during the first half of a game in San Francisco Jan. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Nets star Kyrie Irving recently spoke out about the trade, saying he's at peace with his former teammate’s decision to request a trade from Brooklyn.

"If that's what James wanted, then I respect his decision, and that's just what it is. I wish him nothing but peace and love. We have a great friendship, but it didn't work out," Irving said following his 50-point performance over the Charlotte Hornets, via ESPN.com.

The Philadelphia 76ers' James Harden (1) calls out to a teammate during the first half against the New York Knicks Feb. 27, 2022, in New York.

The Philadelphia 76ers' James Harden (1) calls out to a teammate during the first half against the New York Knicks Feb. 27, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NETS, 76ERS MEET AFTER SIMMONS-HARDEN SWAP

Prior to the Nets trading Harden, he reportedly made his displeasure with Irving clear. Irving could only play in road games this season because he was unvaccinated. Irving said he wished Harden gave a specific reason for why he wanted to leave the Nets,

"I wish things could have been communicated better for all of us as men. But hey, no hard feelings here with me or anyone else," Irving said.

The Brooklyn Nets' James Harden (13) tries to drive past the Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons (25) Feb. 6, 2021, in Philadelphia. 

The Brooklyn Nets' James Harden (13) tries to drive past the Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons (25) Feb. 6, 2021, in Philadelphia.  (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Since the Harden trade, the Nets have a 4-7 record in 11 games, and they are the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference. The Sixers are 5-0 with Harden in the lineup and 8-2 overall since the trade.

Simmons reportedly won’t play in Thursday’s game against the 76ers.

Dan Canova is a sports reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Daniel.Canova@fox.com and on Twitter: @DanCanova