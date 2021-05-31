Nets' Kevin Durant to fans after Kyrie Irving water bottle incident: 'Grow the f--k up'

Brooklyn Nets stars Kevin Durant and James Harden were unpleased with the behavior of fans at TD Garden after the team defeated the Celtics in Game 4 of their playoff series Sunday night.

Kyrie Irving was the subject of fan mistreatment after the game was over. A water bottle was tossed at him from the stands as he and teammates Tyler Johnson were walking back to the locker room.

The fan was later arrested.

Durant spoke about the incident at length after the game.

"I mean, fans have got to grow up at some point," said Durant, who led all scorers with 41 points. "I know that being in the house for a year and a half with the pandemic got a lot of people on edge, got a lot of people stressed out. But when you come to these games, you've got to realize, man, these men are human, you know? We're not animals. We're not in a circus. You coming to the game is not all about you as a fan. So have some respect for the game and have some respect for these human beings and have some respect for yourself. Your mother wouldn't be proud of you throwing water bottles at basketball players or spitting on players or tossing popcorn.

"So grow the f--k up and enjoy the game. It's bigger than you."

Harden had 23 points and 18 assists in the 141-126 win.

He also spoke out about the incident.

"I mean, it's really unacceptable," he said. "These fans should come in and boo or cheer or do whatever they've got to do. But just throwing things and the disrespectful language -- it's ridiculous, at this point. I don't know.

"There's something got to be enforced with the NBA, as far as fans. Like, somebody has to be made an example. Like, I don't think just banning fans from the arena is good enough because continuous you see, different arenas, fans continue to do it. So something has to be put in place."

Irving’s incident was the fourth issue involving fans over the last few games in the NBA playoffs. On Wednesday, there were three incidents. Every fan involved was banned indefinitely from their respective favorite teams’ arenas.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.