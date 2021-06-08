Nets' Kevin Durant slams ESPN analyst Jay Williams over Giannis Antetokounmpo story: 'This is a f---n' lie'

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant slammed ESPN analyst Jay Williams on social media Tuesday over what he said was a fabricated story comparing him to Milwaukee Bucks ’ Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Following an explosive night in which he scored 32 points to top the Bucks 125-86 in 2-0 series lead over Milwaukee, Durant commented on an Instagram post calling Williams recollection over a conversation with him a "f---n' lie."

"Jay Williams can NEVER speak for me, ever…" he continued.

Durant was referencing comments made by Williams during Tuesday’s "Get Up," where the ESPN analyst said a few years back he had compared Antetokounmpo’s "physicality" to that of Durant’s.

Williams said he was then approached by the basketball star at a "holiday party" and said: "Don’t you ever, ever compare me to Giannis. Don’t you ever compare me to Giannis."

Williams added, speaking of the Nets-Bucks playoff series: "So when I see that matchup, you know what that matchup says to me? That’s something personal for Kevin Durant. That’s who he’s attacking each and every day."

After sharing a screenshot of the comments he made on Instagram to his Twitter, Durant had more to say about Williams.

"Mans will do anything to advance their careers in this media s---, wanting to be accepted by an industry that will dispose of you whenever they please," he said in his post. "Keep me out all that corny ass talk about whos better and legacy and all that dumb ass s---. I don’t even talk like that."

Williams didn’t appear to respond to Durant’s comments on social media.

The Nets broke down the Bucks' defense off the dribble all night Monday, setting up uncontested shots that they mostly made. Brooklyn shot 52% from the field and was 21 for 42 from 3-point range.

The Bucks swept their first-round series against the Miami Heat but could be facing a similar fate as the Nets are two games away from the Eastern Conference finals.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.