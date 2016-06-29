Neil Magny vs. Dong Hyun Kim in the works for UFC 202

Top 10 welterweights Neil Magny and Dong Hyun Kim are on a collision course for UFC 202 in Las Vegas as part of the upcoming card Aug. 20 headlined by Conor McGregor against Nate Diaz.

Sources close to the contest confirmed the bout to FOX Sports on Tuesday following an initial report from Combate. UFC officials have yet to announce the matchup.

Magny looks to secure his fourth consecutive victory when he returns against Kim. The former "Ultimate Fighter" competitor is looking to continue his climb up the welterweight rankings.

Magny most recently dispatched Hector Lombard with a third-round TKO in March.

As for Kim, the perennial welterweight contender has been out of action since last November, when he defeated Dominic Waters by first-round TKO.

Kim has gone 6-1 over his past seven fights, with his only loss coming to No. 1 contender in the division, Tyron Woodley.

Mangy vs. Kim joins a stacked card headed to the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with more bouts expected to join the show in the coming weeks.