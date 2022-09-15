Expand / Collapse search
Nebraska Cornhuskers
Published

Nebraska's tough start to 2022 season results in fiery fan reactions

Nebraska started the season 1-2

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Nebraska football fans seem to be having a hard time with how the 2022 season has fared through the first three weeks.

The Cornhuskers have started the year off 1-2 with losses to Northwestern in Ireland and a bad home loss against Georgia Southern last week. The losses resulted in the firing of Scott Frost, who failed to put together a winning record during his time in Lincoln after his stock rose at UCF.

FILE - Nebraska red team quarterback Casey Thompson (11) signals the crowd before leading both the red and white teams onto the field alongside head coach Scott Frost before Nebraska's NCAA college football annual red-white spring game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, April 9, 2022. 

FILE - Nebraska red team quarterback Casey Thompson (11) signals the crowd before leading both the red and white teams onto the field alongside head coach Scott Frost before Nebraska's NCAA college football annual red-white spring game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, April 9, 2022.  ( AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz, File)

Fans upset with the team were highlighted in a viral TikTok video during the week.

"I mean, look, I’m a three-time cancer survivor. All three of those cancers were easier survived than the last four-plus seasons of this crap," one Cornhuskers fan said on a radio call.

Student fans of the Nebraska Cornhuskers cheer action against the Georgia Southern Eagles at Memorial Stadium on September 10, 2022, in Lincoln, Nebraska. 

Student fans of the Nebraska Cornhuskers cheer action against the Georgia Southern Eagles at Memorial Stadium on September 10, 2022, in Lincoln, Nebraska.  (Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Another fan said, "I mean, you can bring in all the guys that are talented and all of this and all of that, but defense takes a mentality. You know what you need on defense? You need boar hunters. These guys go shopping at Hy-Vee for their bacon. I need guys that go out and hunt in the woods and hunt these suckers down with knives, and they’re even doing any of that. Because you need a defense that fights with bloody knuckles. Instead, we’re getting hit in the damn face every week."

Nebraska relieved Frost of his duties on Sunday and named Mickey Joseph the interim head coach for the rest of the season.

The team has No. 6 Oklahoma on Saturday.

Mickey Joseph of the Nebraska Cornhuskers was named interim coach following the loss against the Georgia Southern Eagles at Memorial Stadium on September 10, 2022, in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Mickey Joseph of the Nebraska Cornhuskers was named interim coach following the loss against the Georgia Southern Eagles at Memorial Stadium on September 10, 2022, in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

The Cornhuskers will hope to bounce back and solidify their first winning season since 2016 under head coach Mike Riley.

