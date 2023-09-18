Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Nebraska women's volleyball survives insane rally, picks up latest victory

Nebraska women's volleyball is now ranked 2nd in the nation

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 18 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 18

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Nebraska women’s volleyball was on the mind of sports fans late last month when the team set a world record in attendance when 92,003 fans packed Memorial Stadium for their season-opener.

On Sunday night, the Cornhuskers were the talk of social media because of an incredible rally during a crucial matchup against Kentucky. The play occurred in the fourth set with Nebraska leading the match overall 2-1 but were down in the game 12-9.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Lexi Rodriguez vs Omaha

Lexi Rodriguez, #8 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers, looks on against the Omaha Mavericks at Memorial Stadium on Aug. 30, 2023 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

The rally lasted over a minute and ended with the Cornhuskers picking up the point.

APP USERS VIEW THE MOMENT HERE.

It would be among the many highlights of the night for Nebraska, and they would finish off Kentucky to win the game 2-1. Merritt Beason and Harper Murray led the way with 17 kills each. Ally Batenhorst added 12, and Andi Jackson had 10 in the win.

NEBRASKA VOLLEYBALL SETS WORLD RECORD WITH ATTENDANCE: 'WOMEN’S SPORTS ARE A BIG DEAL HERE'

Nebraska comes out

The Nebraska Cornhuskers make their way through fans on the way to the court before the match against the Omaha Mavericks at Memorial Stadium on Aug. 30, 2023 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Lexi Rodriguez came away with 18 digs. Bergen Reilly had 12, and Murray and Beason had 10 each.

Nebraska has nine victories to start the season and have yet to have a blemish on their record.

On Monday, the Cornhuskers were ranked No. 2 in the latest AVCA poll. Nebraska received two first-place votes. Wisconsin, who is also undefeated, is ranked No. 1.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Nebraska players warm up

The Nebraska Cornhuskers prepare to take the court against the Omaha Mavericks at Memorial Stadium on Aug. 30, 2023 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Nebraska has No. 21 Ohio State on the docket next.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.