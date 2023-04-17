Nebraska reveals new Herbie Husker logo after old one was accused of having White supremacy link

The Nebraska Cornhuskers revealed a new look for its mascot Herbie Husker on Monday.

The so-called "modernized version" of the logo features a blonde-haired man with overalls and boots. The new logo has a corncob in his left pocket and a football in his hand. He’s also holding up one finger on his left fan to apparently signify the Cornhuskers are No. 1.

The new mascot will make its first appearance Saturday at the Red-White Spring Game.

"Herbie Husker has been one of the iconic symbols of Nebraska Athletics for nearly 50 years,’ Trev Alberts, the vice chancellor and athletics director, said in a news release. "Our fans are passionate about all things related to the Huskers, and they have a particular fondness for Herbie. We are excited to present modernized Herbie Husker marks and logos and thrilled to unveil our new Herbie mascot at Saturday's spring game."

The school said there was a priority on "embracing the Cornhusker tradition and the agricultural background of the state of Nebraska" when it came to modernizing the logo.

In January 2022, the university altered the logo to avoid alleged White supremacy links.

In the original logo, Herbie Husker is making an "OK" gesture. Some over the last few years have connected the symbol to White supremacy – three straight fingers making a ‘W’ and the circle formed next to an extended finger make a ‘P.’

The Anti-Defamation League had listed the OK gesture in its hate symbol list.

"A common hand gesture that a 4chan trolling campaign claimed in 2017 had been appropriated as a symbol meaning ‘White power.’ Used by many on the right – not just extremists – for the purpose of trolling liberals, the symbol eventually came to be used by actual White supremacists as well. Caution must be used in evaluating instances of this symbol’s use," the ADL says.

Herbie Husker first appeared for Nebraska in 1974 and then as an in-game mascot later that year in the Cotton Bowl.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.