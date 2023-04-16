Expand / Collapse search
Ohio State Buckeyes
Published

Ohio State offensive coordinator Brian Hartline injured in ATV crash

Hartline was promoted to offensive coordinator in January

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Brian Hartline, the offensive coordinator for Ohio State, was injured and hospitalized after being involved in an ATV crash Sunday on his property.

Hartline wrote about the incident on Twitter.

Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline, center, stands during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game against Notre Dame on Sept. 3, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Dermer, File)

"I appreciate everyone's support," he tweeted. "I crashed my side by side on my property and have been taken to the hospital for further evaluation. I am doing well."

Hartline and an unidentified friend were transported to Riverside Hospital in Ohio with "non-life-threatening injuries," Ohio State’s athletics department said in a statement.

It was unclear how serious the injuries were. Hartline was at the Buckeyes’ spring game on Saturday.

Brian Hartline, of the Ohio State Buckeyes, looks on against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at Ryan Field on Nov. 5, 2022 in Evanston, Illinois. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Hartline has been on the Buckeyes’ staff since 2017 coaching wide receivers. He is considered to be one of the top recruiters in Division I as he landed players like Garrett Wilson and Marvin Harrison Jr. Wilson went on to be a top draft pick of the New York Jets and win the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award in 2022.

Hartline was a formidable wide receiver in the pros after he spent his collegiate career at Ohio State.

The Miami Dolphins selected Hartline with the No. 108 overall pick in the 2009 draft. He played six seasons with the Dolphins and one season with the Cleveland Browns.

In 104 career games, he had 344 catches for 4,766 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Wide receiver Brian Hartline, #82 of the Miami Dolphins, runs with the ball against the Buffalo Bills at Sun Life Stadium on Nov. 13, 2014 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Marc Serota/Getty Images)

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day promoted Hartline from wide receivers coach to coordinator in January.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.