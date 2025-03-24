Expand / Collapse search
Oklahoma State Cowboys

Oklahoma State's Wyatt Hendrickson talks Trump's appearance at NCAA Wrestling Championships

Trump attended the NCAA Wrestling Championships in Philadelphia

Wyatt Hendrickson, the Oklahoma State wrestler who upset Minnesota’s Gable Steveson for a national championship, called President Donald Trump’s support of him "special" on Monday.

Hendrickson appeared on Fox News Channel’s "America’s Newsroom" and heard a clip from Sen. Markwayne Mullin’s interview where the Oklahoma Republican revealed Trump told him he needed to stick around and watch his "big guy." Mullin said Trump was referring to Hendrickson.

Wyatt Hendrickson celebrates

Wyatt Hendrickson of the Oklahoma State Cowboys reacts after defeating Gable Steveson of the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the Division I Men's Wrestling Championship in Philadelphia on March 22, 2025. (Eric Hartline-Imagn Images)

The president got to watch Hendrickson take down Steveson to win the 285-pound title. Hendrickson then saluted Trump before he was wrapped up in the American flag.

"That's pretty special," Hendrickson said of Mullin’s words. "I got to be very honest, but that is very special. You know, when we talk about the final boss, like that is my boss of my boss of my boss. 

"So you know, having him be there and support the great sport of wrestling and be able to watch me, you know, have a historic moment like that. I mean, that's something I will remember for the rest of my life."

OKLAHOMA STATE'S WYATT HENDRICKSON FIRES OFF FAITHFUL MESSAGE AFTER SHOCKING NCAA TITLE WIN IN FRONT OF TRUMP

Trump and Hendrickson

President Donald Trump greets Oklahoma State's Wyatt Hendrickson at the NCAA Wrestling Championship, Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Hendrickson was thrust into the national spotlight after that moment on Saturday. It was revealed he was a second lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force and transferred to the Cowboys’ program from the Falcons to finish out his NCAA eligibility.

He spoke more about his Air Force pursuits with Bill Hemmer.

"When I was looking at wrestling in college, I wanted to look at more than just that, what my career is going to look like," he said. "And I kind of realized I've always been super patriotic, and I have a heart to serve. And so, you know, the Air Force Academy was a pretty easy pick for me. And, it's because of the Air Force, I'm able to be at grad school wrestling at Oklahoma State University."

Wyatt Hendrickson reacts

Wyatt Hendrickson reacts after defeating Gable Steveson, Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

"So, I mean, the opportunities in the Air Force are just limitless. And so this is just part of the steppingstone. I'll be able to wrestle for a couple of years. I'll now be able to transition into my job and, you know, be able to serve this great country to the best of my ability."

