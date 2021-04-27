NCAA extends contract of President Mark Emmert through 2025

The NCAA Board of Governors voted Tuesday to extend the contract of President Mark Emmert by two years through 2025.

Emmert’s contract was set to expire in 2023, but the board voted unanimously to extend his deal.

The announcement comes less than a month after the NCAA and Emmert drew sharp criticism for inequities between the women’s and men’s Division I basketball tournaments.

Emmert has also been facing scrutiny and political pressure for the NCAA's inability to move forward with proposed reforms to its rules prohibiting athletes from earning money off their names, images and likenesses.

Dozens of states have bills in the pipeline that will prohibit the NCAA from stopping college athletes from being compensated for endorsement and sponsorship deals. Florida and Mississippi are among the states with laws scheduled to go into effect July 1.

Emmert and the NCAA have turned to federal lawmakers for help with NIL.

Emmert has been NCAA president since November 2010, when he succeeded the late Myles Brand. According to the NCAA’s federal tax returns, Emmert made $2.7 million during 2018, USA Today reported last year.