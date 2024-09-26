NCAA champion coach Muffet McGraw blames Trump for hateful messages sent to WNBA players

Muffet McGraw, a two-time NCAA women’s basketball champion head coach with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, blamed former President Donald Trump for the hateful messages WNBA players have received.

McGraw posted a lengthy statement and pointed to Trump giving "permission" for people to use social media to direct nasty messages to people who do not look like them. She also urged her followers to vote for Vice President Kamala Harris for president.

"Sports are a microcosm of society. We showcase how a group of diverse people, White, Black, straight, gay, religious or not, can come together united by something bigger than ourselves," McGraw’s statement read. "We are teammates, who are striving for the same goals, sacrificing personal accolades for the good of the group. We role model how to put ‘we’ before ‘me.’ But we are starting to lose the joy in team celebrations because we are being overrun by trolls who never played or coached the game at a high level but are suddenly self-proclaimed experts on what we do.

"The current climate in our country is one of division and hate. Anyone who doesn’t look like us or believe what we do is now the enemy. The hates are trolling with alarming rage & escalated violent threats. How did we get here?

"Short answer: Donald Trump got us here. He gave permission for people to be outwardly racist, homophobic, misogynistic and cruel (not that it was OK to be any of those inwardly). His complete lack of civility, decorum, and his pension for infantile name calling, blaming & blatant lying have made it OK for others to do the same.

"Cowards who hide behind a fake name on social media are not just hurting our game, they are destroying our country. So what are we gonna do about it? It’s not the league office or the Fever who control the posts of these petulant, churlish cream puffs. Yes, they could prob do more but it’s on all of us to fight back.

"Let’s take Kamala Harris’ advice and choose hope. IF you really want to see change you have to vote for it! Meanwhile, Let’s focus on what’s good about our game. Let’s come together and start supporting and encouraging women. Let’s stand up and have the courage to use our voice to let people know that we have their back.

"There’s an old saying that if you aren’t part of the solution, you are part of the problem. So, what are YOU doing to combat hate? Be a spark and maybe we can ignite the world."

McGraw’s statement came after Connecticut Sun star Alyssa Thomas called out Indiana Fever fans over "racial comments" and guard DiJonai Carrington receiving racist emails.

The WNBA condemned racism against players in a statement.

"The WNBA is a competitive league with some of the most elite athletes in the world," the league said. "While we welcome a growing fan base, the WNBA will not tolerate racist, derogatory, or threatening comments made about players, teams and anyone affiliated with the league.

"League security is actively monitoring threat-related activity and will work directly with teams and arenas to take appropriate measures, to include involving law enforcement, as necessary."