NCAA adopts interim name, image, likeness policy

The NCAA approved the interim name, image, and likeness policy, which means athletes will have the opportunity to earn money from endorsements, sponsorships, social media, and more as soon as Thursday.

All three NCAA divisions agreed to adopt the policy, the NCAA announced on Wednesday.

NCAA president Mark Emmert says that this is an "important day for college athletes."

"With the variety of state laws adopted across the country, we will continue to work with Congress to develop a solution that will provide clarity on a national level. The current environment -- both legal and legislative – prevents us from providing a more permanent solution and the level of detail student-athletes deserve," Emmert said in a statement.

The policy will provide a handful of benefits to college athletes, recruits, their families, and universities across the country.

Athletes will be able to engage in "NIL activities that are consistent with the law of the state where the school is located. Colleges and universities are responsible for determining whether those activities are consistent with state law."

College athletes who attend a school that is not in the state without a NIL law can still participate without violating NCAA rules related to name, image, and likeness.

Athletes will also be able to use professional services for NIL activities, and student-athletes must report NIL activities consistent with state law or school and conference requirements to their school.

"Today, NCAA members voted to allow college athletes to benefit from name, image, and likeness opportunities, no matter where their school is located," said Division I Board of Directors chair Denise Trauth, president at Texas State. "With this interim solution in place, we will continue to work with Congress to adopt federal legislation to support student-athletes."

All three divisions are still committed to avoiding pay-for-play and improper inducements tied to choosing to attend a specific school. The NCAA announced that those rules will remain in effect.

"The new policy preserves the fact college sports are not pay-for-play," said Division II Presidents Council chair Sandra Jordan, chancellor at the University of South Carolina Aiken. "It also reinforces key principles of fairness and integrity across the NCAA and maintains rules prohibiting improper recruiting inducements. It’s important any new rules maintain these principles."

The adopted policy will remain in effect until new NCAA rules are approved in the near future. Now with the NIL interim policy in place, schools and conferences are allowed to adopt their own additional policies as well if they choose to do so.