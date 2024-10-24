NC State star Grayson McCall retires from football at 23 over head injuries

Grayson McCall was a three-time Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year with Coastal Carolina and may have had the best opportunity of his collegiate career to improve his NFL draft stock this year at North Carolina State.

Injuries derailed McCall’s playing time, and the final one was the last straw. The 23-year-old, sixth-year senior announced Wednesday he was hanging up his cleats.

The decision came nearly three weeks after a vicious hit knocked him out of a game for the second time this season. He suffered head injuries against Wake Forest on Oct. 5 and Louisiana Tech on Sept. 14. He also had concussion problems while at Coastal Carolina.

"Unfortunately, my dream has been cut just short," he wrote in part on Instagram. "As you all know I have battled injuries my whole career, but this is one that I cannot come back from. I have done everything I can to continue, but this is where the good Lord has called me to serve in a different space. Brain specialists, my family, and I have come to the conclusion that it is in my best interest to hang the cleats up.

"As I feel like my whole world is being taken from me, I feel some sense of contentment. Every time my feet hit the grass, I left every single ounce of myself on that field. I always played my hardest and to the best of my ability because I never knew what play would be my last. I have no regrets throughout my career and that is something I can be proud of. I want to use this time to show my appreciation to everyone who has been along for the ride. To my family, friends, teammates, fans and all the coaches who have poured into me over the years, I want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart. Without you all, none of this would have ever been possible."

McCall led the nation with 2,488 passing yards and 26 touchdown passes in the coronavirus-pandemic-impacted college football season in 2020. He then led the nation in 2021 with 27 touchdown passes.

He was named the Sun Belt’s Player of the Year in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

He transferred from the Chanticleers’ program to the Wolfpack after the 2023 season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.