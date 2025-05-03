Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Horse Racing

NBC broadcaster Mike Tirico exits Kentucky Derby coverage after nut allergy reaction

Tirico has led NBC Sports' Triple Crown coverage since 2017

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Journalism becomes favorite to win Kentucky Derby Video

Journalism becomes favorite to win Kentucky Derby

FOX Business correspondent Lydia Hu breaks down what to expect for the 151st Kentucky Derby on ‘Fox Report.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

NBC's Kentucky Derby coverage was missing a key figure when lead broadcaster Mike Tirico had to step off set Saturday. 

Tirico address his absence in a social media post around Saturday evening, saying it was due to a "signifigant" allergic reaction, as Tirico claims to have a nut allergy. 

Ahmed Fareed entered in relief of Tirico Saturday afternoon, announcing Tirico had an unspecified illness

"Mike, as you may have heard, feeling a little under the weather right now, so I'm going to step in, take over for a bit," Fareed said. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Mike Tirico in 2021

Sportscaster Mike Tirico hosts the Golden Goggle Awards at Faena Forum Miami Beach Dec. 7, 2021, in Miami Beach, Fla. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Fareed also suggested Tirico may return to the booth later. 

"It is not like baseball. If the closer comes in, the starter can come back in the game. So, rest assured when Mike's feeling better, he'll be back right here in this seat," Fareed said.

BOB BAFFERT'S KENTUCKY DERBY RETURN: A TIMELINE OF THE SAGA THAT KEPT THE FAMED TRAINER FROM CHURCHILL DOWNS

Bob Baffert returns to the 151st Kentucky Derby with Citizen Bull Video

Prior to Tirico's exit, many fans on social media pointed out that the broadcaster sounded off. 

Tirico has led NBC Sports' Triple Crown coverage since 2017. The nine-year run is the longest of any lead broadcaster since Bob Costas had an 18-year run from 2001-18.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Woodford Reserve unveils the 151st edition of this special drink for the Kentucky Derby Video

The 151st running of the Kentucky Derby has a post time scheduled for 7:02 p.m. ET.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Jackson Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital. He previously worked for ESPN and Business Insider. Jackson has covered the Super Bowl and NBA Finals, and has interviewed iconic figures Usain Bolt, Rob Gronkowski, Jerry Rice, Troy Aikman, Mike Trout, David Ortiz and Roger Clemens.