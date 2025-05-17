NBA star Rudy Gobert, girlfriend split before major playoff series

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert and his reportedly pregnant girlfriend Julia Bonilla split up before the team’s Western Conference Finals appearance.

Gobert and Bonilla already have a child together and she was seen at a Timberwolves game back on April 13, TMZ Sports reported Friday. But a source close to the players’ wives and girlfriends told the outlet that despite their closeness, things apparently changed once she revealed that she was pregnant.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Bonilla sought to move back to France after the break-up, but Gobert wants her and their child to stay in the U.S. in hopes of finding an amicable co-parenting situation once Minnesota’s season ends, TMZ Sports reported.

Bonilla and Gobert both released statements as the report of the breakup dropped.

"I’m going through one of the most painful times in my life, feeling isolated, far from my family and friends," Bonilla wrote on her Instagram Stories before deleting her account. "I considered Rudy the love of my life. I left everything for him. I gave him a child and poured my heart into our relationship.

"When everyone, criticized and insulted him, I stood by him, always putting him first and choosing him, always. Despite how I have been treated, I choose to protect his name for the sake of my children. I have NEVER EVER been unfaithful to the father of my children.

BIG KNICKS PLAYOFF GAME BRINGS CELEBRITIES TO MADISON SQUARE GARDEN

"I am a mom and I must prioritize my health and well-being. Thank you for respecting my privacy during this challenging time."

Gobert responded to what he called "inaccurate information."

"Julia and I are currently in the painful process of redefining our co-parenting relationship," he wrote on Instagram. "Being a father is one of the most profound and meaningful experience I will get to live. It is one of my most important life purposes and will be so forever.

"I’m fully committed to keep supporting the well-being of all the people that I care about. I’m asking everyone to please refrain from speculating and to respect our privacy in these difficult times."

Gobert helped the T’Wolves to the conference finals.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The team awaits the winner of the series between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets.