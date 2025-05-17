Go Back
  Published
    Big Knicks playoff game brings celebrities to Madison Square Garden

    The stars were out at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday as the New York Knicks defeated the Boston Celtics in game six of their playoff matchup.

  • Spike Lee at Game 6
    Spike Lee smiles while watching his beloved New York Knicks.
    AP Photo/Frank Franklin II / AP Newsroom
  • Sauce Gardner and Ice Spice
    Ice Spice sits with New York Jets' Sauce Gardner at the game.
    AP Photo/Frank Franklin II / AP Newsroom
  • Lenny Kravitz on the sideline
    Lenny Kravitz claps during the first half of Game 6 in the Eastern Conference semifinals of the NBA basketball playoffs between the New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics on Friday, May 16, 2025, in New York.
    AP Photo/Frank Franklin II
  • Pete Davidson smiles
    Actor Pete Davidson, center, poses during the first half of Game 6 in the Eastern Conference semifinals of the NBA basketball playoffs between the New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics on Friday, May 16, 2025, in New York. 
    AP Photo/Frank Franklin II / AP Newsroom
  • Remy Ma and Fat Joe
    Remy Ma, left, and Fat Joe, right, watch during the first half of Game 6 in the Eastern Conference semifinals of the NBA basketball playoffs between the New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics on Friday, May 16, 2025, in New York. 
    AP Photo/Frank Franklin II / AP Newsroom
  • Timothee Chalamet and Bad Bunny
    Actor Timothée Chalamet, right, and Bad Bunny, left, watch during the second half of Game 6 in the Eastern Conference semifinals of the NBA basketball playoffs between the New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics on Friday, May 16, 2025, in New York. 
    AP Photo/Frank Franklin II / AP Newsroom
  • Brian Burns on the sidelines
    New York Giants linebacker Brian Burns during the second half of Game 6 in the Eastern Conference semifinals of the NBA basketball playoffs between the New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics Friday, May 16, 2025, in New York. 
    AP Photo/Frank Franklin II / AP Newsroom
  • Fat Joe looks on
    Fat Joe watches during the first half of Game 6 in the Eastern Conference semifinals of the NBA basketball playoffs between the New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics on Friday, May 16, 2025, in New York. 
    AP Photo/Frank Franklin II / AP Newsroom
  • Russell Wilson at a Knicks game
    New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson stands courtside during the fourth quarter of game six in the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs between the New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden.
    Brad Penner-Imagn Images / IMAGN
  • Michael Strahan and Jon Stewart
     American comedian and activist Jon Stewart (left) talks to New York Giants former player Michael Strahan during the fourth quarter of game six in the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs between the New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden.
    Brad Penner-Imagn Images / IMAGN
  • Jason Sudeikis watches the Knicks
    May 16, 2025; New York, New York, USA; American actor Jason Sudeikis cheers at his courtside seat during the third quarter of game six in the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs between the New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden.
    Brad Penner-Imagn Images / IMAGN
