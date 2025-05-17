Move Back
Big Knicks playoff game brings celebrities to Madison Square Garden
The stars were out at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday as the New York Knicks defeated the Boston Celtics in game six of their playoff matchup.
- Spike Lee smiles while watching his beloved New York Knicks.read more
- Ice Spice sits with New York Jets' Sauce Gardner at the game.read more
- Lenny Kravitz claps during the first half of Game 6 in the Eastern Conference semifinals of the NBA basketball playoffs between the New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics on Friday, May 16, 2025, in New York.read more
- Actor Pete Davidson, center, poses during the first half of Game 6 in the Eastern Conference semifinals of the NBA basketball playoffs between the New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics on Friday, May 16, 2025, in New York.read more
- Remy Ma, left, and Fat Joe, right, watch during the first half of Game 6 in the Eastern Conference semifinals of the NBA basketball playoffs between the New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics on Friday, May 16, 2025, in New York.read more
- Actor Timothée Chalamet, right, and Bad Bunny, left, watch during the second half of Game 6 in the Eastern Conference semifinals of the NBA basketball playoffs between the New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics on Friday, May 16, 2025, in New York.read more
- New York Giants linebacker Brian Burns during the second half of Game 6 in the Eastern Conference semifinals of the NBA basketball playoffs between the New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics Friday, May 16, 2025, in New York.read more
- Fat Joe watches during the first half of Game 6 in the Eastern Conference semifinals of the NBA basketball playoffs between the New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics on Friday, May 16, 2025, in New York.read more
- New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson stands courtside during the fourth quarter of game six in the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs between the New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden.read more
- American comedian and activist Jon Stewart (left) talks to New York Giants former player Michael Strahan during the fourth quarter of game six in the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs between the New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden.read more
- May 16, 2025; New York, New York, USA; American actor Jason Sudeikis cheers at his courtside seat during the third quarter of game six in the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs between the New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden.read more
