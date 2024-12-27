NBA star Jimmy Butler to remain sidelined due to illness, according to Heat

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler will be sidelined for at least the last two games of his team's road trip as he continues to recover from an illness.

The Heat's announcement means the six-time All-Star will not be available when Miami plays the Atlanta Hawks and Houston Rockets this weekend.

Butler could return to action New Year's Day when the Heat host the New Orleans Pelicans. Although the franchise will likely closely monitor Butler's recovery over the next few days before clearing his return to the court.

Butler hasn't played since the first quarter of Miami’s Dec. 20 game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, when he twisted an ankle, left the game and then was ruled out due to illness.

Miami has played three games since without Butler, two because of sickness and then Thursday’s win in Orlando with him back in Miami preparing for a return.

He is not with the team on the road trip.

The Heat said Thursday they are not going to trade Butler. ESPN reported that the 2021 NBA steals leader prefers to be moved before the Feb. 6 trade deadline.

"We usually don’t comment on rumors, but all this speculation has become a distraction to the team and is not fair to the players and coaches," Heat President Pat Riley said in a statement. "Therefore, we will make it clear — we are not trading Jimmy Butler."

Butler has not publicly expressed any desire to be traded. He is averaging 18.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

