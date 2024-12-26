Expand / Collapse search
Miami Heat

Heat president Pat Riley shuts down Jimmy Butler trade rumors, addressing 'distraction' head on

Butler is reportedly set to decline his player option for the 2025-26 season

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
The Jimmy Butler trade rumors have gotten to the point where Miami Heat president Pat Riley needed to step in to say what the organization will be doing. 

From his words, Butler isn’t going anywhere. 

"We usually don’t comment on rumors, but all this speculation has become a distraction to the team and is not fair to the players and coaches," Riley said in a Heat statement. "Therefore, we will make it clear – we are not trading Jimmy Butler."

Pat Riley speaks at press conference

Miami Heat president Pat Riley gestures as he speaks during his postseason news conference, Monday, June 6, 2022, in Miami. As is always the case, Riley is going into the offseason saying that if there's a deal to be made and get Miami closer to a championship, he'll make it. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

What sparked the rumors was an ESPN report that stated the veteran wanted to leave Miami amid his sixth season with the organization. 

The report added that the Heat were willing to listen to trade offers ahead of the Feb. 6 deadline. 

Then, the Miami Herald reported that Butler had the desire to leave, because the team wasn’t publicly shooting down the rumors. 

Well, all that changed with Riley’s statement on the matter, as the Heat want their star guard/forward to stay put. 

Butler is currently averaging 18.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists over 20 games so far this season. 

Looking ahead to next season, Butler isn’t expected to activate his $52.4 million player option. The Miami Herald also reported the Heat being unwilling to extend him through the 2026-27 season, so there’s a good chance that Butler, who would be 36 years old next season, would be looking for a new squad next season. 

Jimmy Butler talks to Kevin Love

Miami Heat forward Kevin Love (42) talks to forward Jimmy Butler (22) in the second half against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. (Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images)

Before becoming a force on the Heat, Butler spent his first six NBA seasons with the Chicago Bulls, starting in the 2011-12 campaign after being drafted 30th overall out of Marquette. 

He was a three-time All-Star in the Windy City, while winning Most Improved Player for his performance in the 2014-15 season. 

Butler would end up going to the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2017, but it didn’t last long as he was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers midway through the 2018-19 season. 

Jimmy Butler looks down

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) walks off the court after the game against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena.  (Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images)

The versatile two-way star has been a cornerstone of the Heat locker room since joining the squad in 2019, getting two All-Star nods over the past six seasons. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.