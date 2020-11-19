NBA rookies have hard time deciphering everyday 1990s items: 'I never seen that in my life'

Do you want to feel super old?

The NBA Draft’s top prospects were either born in the late 1990s or early 2000s. If that’s not enough to make your feel like you’re 1 million years old, ESPN’s test will definitely give you a bad back.

The prospects were asked to identify some important items, celebrities and movies from the 1990s, including a beeper/pager, floppy disk, “The Mask,” “Friday,” the Spice Girls, NSYNC and Destiny’s Child.

LAVAR BALL'S COMMENTS ABOUT MICHAEL JORDAN RESURFACE DURING NBA DRAFT

Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball, Saddiq Bey and others took part in the challenge, and their responses were hilarious.

Ball, Obi Toppin and Killian Hayes were among those stumped when a picture of a beeper showed up. Edwards was thinking it was a VCR.

“I never seen that in my life,” Ball said of the pager.

Bey appeared to be the only player to identify the item correctly.

ANTHONY EDWARDS DRAFTED NO. 1 TO TIMBERWOLVES: HOW MUCH WILL HE MAKE?

When Jim Carrey in “The Mask” showed up as the next question, the range of responses included anything from the Grinch to “Mr. Applehead.”

The Spice Girls stumped Edwards while several prospects called NSYNC the Jonas Brothers or The Beatles. Players were able to correctly point out that it was Beyonce in Destiny’s Child but failed to actually name the all-female group she belonged to.

The cringeworthy video went viral Thursday.

Edwards was the No. 1 pick of the 2020 NBA Draft. The Minnesota Timberwolves selected him.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Edwards is among the players entering the NBA born in 2001. Tyler Herro, of the Miami Heat, became the first player born in 2000 to appear in an NBA Finals game.