LaVar Ball's comments about Michael Jordan resurface during NBA Draft

Will NBA fans finally get to see the 1-on-1 matchup between LaVar Ball and Michael Jordan?

It’s possible.

The Charlotte Hornets drafted LaMelo Ball with the No. 3 overall pick in Wednesday night’s NBA Draft. Ball will get to play for the organization of which Jordan is the majority owner, which also could mean that his father will get the matchup he had hoped for a few years ago.

During the draft, fans recalled LaVar Ball saying he could beat Jordan 1-on-1.

“Back in my heyday, I would kill Michael Jordan one-on-one. I would just back (Jordan) in and lift him off the ground and call a foul every time he fouls me when I do a jump hook to the right or the left. He cannot stop me one-on-one. He better make every shot 'cause he can't go around me. He's not fast enough. And he can only make so many shots outside before I make every bucket under the rim,” he told USA Today in 2017.

Jordan did respond to Ball’s assertions and scoffed at the NBA dad’s 2.2 points per game average in college.

“It doesn't deserve a response, but I'ma give it to you because you asked the question,” Jordan said at the time. “I don't think he could beat me if I was one-legged.”

LaMelo Ball was one of the highly touted prospects in this year’s draft. His brother Lonzo Ball plays for the New Orleans Pelicans and LiAngelo Ball is in the G-League.