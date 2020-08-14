NBA Playoffs: Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers Round 1 series preview

The Eastern Conference playoffs feature two solid rivalry games that could be the talk of the first round of the postseason.

The first one is the series between the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers. The two teams have an extensive recent history of jawing at each other and their games getting chippy.

Boston comes into the series as the better team when looking at win-loss records. The Celtics’ guard play may give them the edge in the series since Philadelphia will be without Ben Simmons.

Kemba Walker and Jaylen Brown each average 20 points per game and having them in the backcourt is huge. It will be Walker’s first taste of the playoffs in the green and white. Jayson Tatum leads the Celtics in scoring with 23.4 points per game.

The 76ers may have a depleted roster after making the Eastern Conference semifinals last year. The team will not have Simmons and could be without Joel Embiid, who is battling a wrist injury.

Players like Tobias Harris, Josh Richardson and Alec Burks are gonna have to have an increased role in the offense should the team get past Boston. It will definitely be an uphill climb.

Here’s what you need to know about the series.

**

SCHEDULE

Game 1: Aug. 17

Time: 6:30 pm EDT

TV: ESPN

**

Game 2: Aug. 19

Time: 6:30 pm EDT

TV: TNT

**

Game 3: Aug. 21

Time: 6:30 pm EDT

TV: TNT

**

Game 4: Aug. 23

Time: 1 pm EDT

TV: ABC

**

Game 5: Aug. 25 (if necessary)

Time: TBD

TV: TBD

**

Game 6: Aug. 27 (if necessary)

Time: TBD

TV: ESPN

**

Game 7: Aug. 29 (if necessary)

Time: TBD

TV: TNT