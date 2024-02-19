NBA legend Larry Bird implores LeBron James critics to 'quit whining'

Basketball Hall of Famer Larry Bird urged fans to appreciate LeBron James while the Los Angeles Lakers star is still on the court and playing at a high level.

Bird made the remarks before the NBA All-Star Game and before James talked about the notion of retirement. The former Boston Celtics sharpshooter implored critics to shut off the criticism.

"I tell people quit whining about LeBron," Bird said in an interview with NBA TV. "Enjoy him while he's here. He's unbelievable.

"He’s one of the greatest, if not the greatest, ever."

The James-Michael Jordan-Kobe Bryant debate will rage on through the end of the superstar’s career. It is one of the lasting debates fans of this generation of basketball will have despite Stephen Curry even being brought up as the greatest player of all time.

James is in the midst of the 21st season of his career and the sixth with the Lakers. He was asked about how long he has left in the game before he led the West All-Stars in the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday night.

He has long said he would like to play with his son, Bronny, at some point during his career. Bronny James is draft eligible after he finishes his first season at USC.

"I have not mapped out how many seasons I have left," James said. "I know it’s not that many."

James is a 20-time All-Star, four-time NBA champion and holds the NBA scoring record with 39,868 points in the regular season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.